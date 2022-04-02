Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.33. The stock had a trading volume of 273,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,742. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,515.63 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.26. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $186.19 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,199. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

