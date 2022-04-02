Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $357.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.20. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez purchased 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

