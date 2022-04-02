Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $802.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $157,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $173,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,008 shares of company stock valued at $503,394. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,982.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

