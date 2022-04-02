PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

PSHIF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PetroShale in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PetroShale in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHIF opened at 0.65 on Thursday. PetroShale has a 12 month low of 0.14 and a 12 month high of 0.78.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

