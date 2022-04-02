PGGM Investments Cuts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,881 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.10% of Ally Financial worth $15,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

