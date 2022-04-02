PGGM Investments Invests $18.52 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 420,326 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,515,000. PGGM Investments owned about 0.06% of Devon Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $5,359,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 319.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 283,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 215,964 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVN stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.