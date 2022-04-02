PGGM Investments Sells 120,473 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,473 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.10% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.30.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

