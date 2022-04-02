Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.