Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of PHR stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.02. 1,500,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,072. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

