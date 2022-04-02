Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of PHR stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.02. 1,500,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,072. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.