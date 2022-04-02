Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.19.

NYSE PNW traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $79.32. The stock had a trading volume of 590,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,694. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.02.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

