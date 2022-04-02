Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.46.

NYSE RF opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 311,615 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,006,000 after purchasing an additional 805,591 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,021,000 after purchasing an additional 472,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,433,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

