Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IBTX stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average is $73.61. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $80.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $208,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $101,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,086 shares of company stock worth $992,298. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

