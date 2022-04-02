Piper Sandler Trims Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Target Price to $4.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.39.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $106.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

