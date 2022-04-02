Piper Sandler Weighs in on National Bankshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for National Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bankshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NKSH stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

