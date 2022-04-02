Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.48.

PLUG stock opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Plug Power by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 783,530 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Plug Power by 152.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 40.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

