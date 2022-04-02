PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.
NYSE PNM traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 888,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PNM Resources (Get Rating)
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
