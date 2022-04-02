PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

NYSE PNM traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 888,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

