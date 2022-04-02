PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

PNM Resources stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.76. 888,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.23%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 528.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 730,636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.