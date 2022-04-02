Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) to announce $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.31 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $559.75.

Shares of POOL traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $425.03. The company had a trading volume of 418,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,608. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool has a one year low of $351.87 and a one year high of $582.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $454.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $200,159,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,997,000 after buying an additional 207,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 994.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,024,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after buying an additional 158,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Pool (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.