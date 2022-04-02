POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of PKX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.73. 221,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,238. POSCO has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60.
POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter.
POSCO Company Profile (Get Rating)
POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
