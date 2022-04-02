Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $12.19. Poshmark shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 12,055 shares.

Specifically, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,902 shares of company stock worth $4,168,343.

A number of research firms have commented on POSH. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $940.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 95,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,310 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

