Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWCDF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of PWCDF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,901. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

