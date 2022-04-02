Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBTS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 415.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 75,111 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powerbridge Technologies stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. Powerbridge Technologies has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.76.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

