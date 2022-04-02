Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTSGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBTS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 415.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 75,111 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powerbridge Technologies stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. Powerbridge Technologies has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.76.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

