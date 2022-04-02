PPL (NYSE:PPL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

PPL stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,315,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,572. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPL will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

