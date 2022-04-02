Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.95. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 380,101 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Predictive Oncology by 411.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Predictive Oncology by 56.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 235,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Predictive Oncology by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

