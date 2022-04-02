Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.95. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 380,101 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.45.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)
Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Predictive Oncology (POAI)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.