Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Holdings Cut by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 71,249 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,346,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in Premier by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after buying an additional 104,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

