Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PINC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

PINC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. 346,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. Premier has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Premier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Premier by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

