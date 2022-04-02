Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:PY opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38. Principal Value ETF has a twelve month low of $40.39 and a twelve month high of $46.17.

