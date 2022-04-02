Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Sells $501,800.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $506,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.