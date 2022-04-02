Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells $250,900.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $253,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRVA. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen raised Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,928,000 after purchasing an additional 739,298 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,271,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,442,000. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,392,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,494,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,202,000 after buying an additional 498,274 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.