Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.07. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22.

Processa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

