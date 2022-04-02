Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

PG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.64.

PG stock opened at $155.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.73. The company has a market capitalization of $375.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

