Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Cut to $179.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

PLD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

PLD stock opened at $165.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis has a 12 month low of $107.76 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.27.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

