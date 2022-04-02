ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,593 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONLN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,415,000 after acquiring an additional 335,103 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,219,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,247,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,051,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ONLN opened at $46.42 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $86.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60.

