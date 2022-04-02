Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Short Interest Up 28.6% in March

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Provident Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 27,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,228. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $285.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PVBC shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 106,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp (Get Rating)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.