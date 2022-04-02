PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11. 25 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Get PTT Public alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.2154 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petroleum and petrochemical company in Thailand, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas Business Group, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, and Technology and Engineering Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTT Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.