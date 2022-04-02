Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Issues Earnings Results

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

NASDAQ PLSE traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. 775,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,465. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

About Pulse Biosciences (Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.