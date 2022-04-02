Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $289.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.86. Pure Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 129.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 313,937 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 552,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

