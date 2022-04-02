Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Trading 5% Higher

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.40 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.10 ($0.30). 641,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,220,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.29).

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also engages in letting residential properties. It offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

