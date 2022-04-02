Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Trading Down 2.9%

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.39 and last traded at C$8.41. 1,309,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,203,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.66.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.05.

