PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.19. 3,092,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,381. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.57. PVH has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $72,130,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $2,046,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.