Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Issued By Truist Financial

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Aveanna Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $3.42 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.78 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.