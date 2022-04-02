Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hancock Whitney Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $51.60 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $67,642,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $44,084,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 26.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after buying an additional 385,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,602,000 after buying an additional 208,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 98.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 201,803 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

