Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.