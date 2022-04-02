Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.
In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.
Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
