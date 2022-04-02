Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBS Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays raised UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

UBS Group stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,957,133,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,285 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 104,116,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,224,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,078,000 after purchasing an additional 548,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,935,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,455,000 after purchasing an additional 167,073 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

