Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Carter Bankshares, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carter Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.39 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CARE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

CARE stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $441.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

