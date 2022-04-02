Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.49 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OVV. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 820.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 103,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

