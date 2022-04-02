Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $433.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.62.

NYSE PSA opened at $396.51 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $250.58 and a 12 month high of $400.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

