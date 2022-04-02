Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Conn’s, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conn’s in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a market cap of $444.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 389.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

