Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issued By Wedbush

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.83. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.62.

SBNY opened at $289.82 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $216.00 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.99 and a 200-day moving average of $313.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

