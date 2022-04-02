Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.20.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

